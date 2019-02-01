Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, has slammed the trolls for calling her a careless mother to Taimur. Trolled for letting Taimur spend more time with his nanny and being a careless mother, Kareena said that she has a finger showing to all of the judgemental folks who know nothing about her life.

He might be just 2 years old but his massive popularity on social media beats the most good-looking and charming actors of Bollywood industry. We are talking about none other than power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur. With his adorable antics and cute antics, the little munchkin has emerged as a social media sensation and drives everyone crazy everytime he steps out of his house and waves at the paparazzi.

But, the celebrity life comes with its own drawbacks and who can understand it better than the Pataudi family. Taimur is often spotted with his nanny and that does not go down well with the trolls who have time and again called out Kareena as a careless mother. Reacting to the constant criticism and in particular a recent incident, the actor recently took to her podcast What Women Want and ended her silence.

In the show, Kareena revealed that she recently got trolled for a photo in which she was seen getting into a private jet. The comments under the picture stated that that letting her kid brought up by nannies makes her a careless mother. Responding to the same, Kareena said that there is a finger that she is showing to all of the judgemental folks who know nothing about her life.

Before this, Kareena had revealed in an earlier interview that Saif Ali Khan is obsessed with Taimur and often cancels his shoot to spend more time with the little one. On the professional front, Kareena will be seen in upcoming films like Good News and Takht. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for the second season of Netflix show Sacred Games.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More