Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently postponed the shoot of Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. The actor was supposed to shoot for the film in May but now she will begin the shoot in June. Reports reveal that Kareena Kapoor has postponed the shoot as she wants to spend time with her little son Taimur Ali Khan.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in comedy film Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is currently having a busy schedule. The actor is busy shooting for various commercials, the shoot of Good News and hosting her radio show. Reports revealed that Kareena Kapoor has joined the cast of Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and will soon start with the shoot of the film. The recent reports reveal that the actor has postponed the shoot of the film. Earlier, Kareena was supposed to commence the shoot from May but now she has postponed it till June.

Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor has deferred the shoot because she wanted to spend time with Taimur Ali Khan. Reports also reveal that since little Tim’s vacations will start from May, Bollywood beauty Kareena wanted to spend the time with her son being in the city. Kareena will continue the shoot in June and can also take Taimur along with her in London.

Talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the film features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. In the film, Irrfan will play the role of a sweet-shop owner who sends his daughter (Radhika Madan) to London, to continue her higher studies. Meanwhile, Kareena will play the role of a cop in the film.

The lead actor Irrfan Khan has already commenced with the shoot of the film and many pictures and videos of the actor also got viral. The film is directed by Homi Adjania and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

In a small interview with a media portal, the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan revealed that just after Irrfan finished shooting for his first shot, everyone on the sets got emotional to watch the actor acting after so many months. He further revealed that Irrfan Khan is one of the most hardworking actors and misses no opportunity of impressing fans with his intense roles in the films.

