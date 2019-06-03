Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently ruling over the Internet with her hot photoshoot along with her Good News team Karan Johar and Diljit Dosanjh. All three graced the June's edition for the magazine and is giving major fashion goals to their fans. Take a look at the pictures:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh first impressed their fans in 2016 with their hot chemistry in the film Udta Punjab. Currently, both of them are gearing up for the release of their second collaboration Good News which is directed by Raj Mehta. Recently, Diljit with Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar came together for Vogue India’s magazine photoshoot, which is considered as one of the hottest photoshoots of the year.

Diljit recently shared a series of inside pictures from the photoshoot on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan is sizzling the screens dressed in numerous stunning attires, meanwhile, Diljit and Karan also left no stone unturned to compliment the actor well in the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor in the first picture is looking breathtaking dressed in a pink corset gown with a side slit and is posing ravishingly with Diljit Dosanjh. In the second picture, Kareena is looking alluring in an orange stylish gown and is accompanied by producer Karan Johar who is also looking stylish with a yellow printed pullover. Starting from Ermanno Scervino’s ruffled dress to Giambattista Valli’s corset, Kareena Kapoor is currently conquering hearts with her sensational looks.

Meanwhile, Diljit and Karan Johar are also pairing well with the actor in colourful and bright attires. Talking about their film, Good News also features Akshay Kumar and Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. The film is based about surrogacy and is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films and will hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

Apart from Good News, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also appear in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht along with the stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. In the film, Kareena Kapoor will appear in the role of Shahjahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum.

