Kareena Kapoor Khan's little cub Taimur is the growing obsession of the country. The star baby is savouring the limelight since his day of birth, gliding his way into the hearts of the people, making them go all heart eyes for him.

The awwdorable kid has already captured all the hearts with his captivating charm. From waving at the media to correcting the paps about his name, Tim like his parents always steps out in style adorning all the cuteness. In a recent interview, the kiddo’s mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed a hard to believe fact stating that she doesn’s buy expensive clothes for her tot. She revealed that she shops for her son in Zara, Adidas and H&M rather than Gucci or Prada. Bebo admitted that they work really hard for the money and also they never received any branded outfits from their parents is their childhood. She added that he has to wear what his parents get for him, that is simple clothes.

It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that this is hard to digest because of Taimur with his parents have been spotted a number of times wearing Gucci shoes and Ralph Lauren white sneakers which obviously wouldn’t cost a cent. It seems like Kareena has forgotten her purchase for little Tim.

On October 16, 2012, Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, and reception was later held at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Lutyen’s Bungalow Zone in Mumbai and New Delhi respectively. On 20 December 2016, Kapoor gave birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

