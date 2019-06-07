Kareena Kapoor Khan Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo has proved that even pregnancy weight cannot stop her from looking sexy and having the perfectly toned body. Kareena Kapoor never fails to hit the gym and hence has the sexiest figure.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo, a name that has been ruling our hearts and the Hindi film industry for the past two decades, is indeed a personality could not be ignored just like that. From being the sassy Poo to bubbly Geet, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s on-screen roles have always been relatable to almost every single girl across the country. Now, she is inspiring women being one of the hottest mum alive on the planet. Kareena has emerged as this strong independent woman who has been juggling her professional and personal life glamorously.

She has always been outspoken about her opinions and this surely makes her one of the opinionated actors in the B-town. In her career so far, she has served some of the biggest Superhits at the Box Office, and no doubt she is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Her looks and style have always made goals for fashion buffs and the beauty barely misses a chance to turn heads with her eccentric yet classy style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fitness

The sizzling beauty and hot sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan, mother of one still manages to have one sexy fit body! So how Kareena Kapoor Khan does manages to stay in shape? Here are some interesting details about her fitness regime, dig in!

1. Yoga

The actress practices yoga sincerely and enthusiastically and believes that Yoga is the best way to keep body and mind both fit. Apart from cardio and Pilates the diva practices yoga to keep her body lean slim and fit. Some of the asanas the Bebo followers are- Power Yoga, Surya Namaskar, Ashtanga Yoga, Naukasana (Boat pose) for abs, Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)for to ease back strain, Parvatasna: to strengthening arms, Virabhadra asana for legs.

2. Cycling

The diva believes that rather going to the gym it’s better to do exercises in the open. So cycling is one way to keep yourself fit same as Kareena Kapoor.

3. Swimming

The best way to lose weight and to have a full body workout is swimming and Kareena Kapoor loves to swim! Take a look at some of her videos and photos from her gym sessions here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Workout

Kareena Kapoor is known for her killer shape even after undergoing through some major natural body changes. The secret behind her sexy body is her intensive workout with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Earlier the actor gained size zero momentum after her film Tashan and now after becoming a mother, she still manages to give major fitness goals to her fans. The actor practices Pilates for about three to fours times in a single week to stretch her body and muscles.

Kareena Kapoor’s routine includes Ladder Barrels, Jump Board and Cadillac along with full body workouts. The actor keeps on trying different exercises and loves to experiment with things in order to keep everything interesting. The best thing about Kareena Kapoor is she tries to kill herself by completely exhausting her body through the workout. She is always up for trying new exercises and digs out the fun in every task she does.

Weight training is the most essential part of her body which she does every alternative day with small segments of cardio. With full focus, she even manages to pick up weight double of her body weight at the gym in order to add more curves to her figure. She even practices Surya Namaskar 50 times without any rest once a week, which not only refreshes her body but her mind and soul too. Her yoga routine also includes Power yoga, Ashtanga yoga, Bhujangasana, Virabhadra asana, Parvatasna, and Kapalbhati.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Training

Kareena Kapoor believes that training every day is a very important thing which should not be missed. The secret of staying healthy and fit is training regularly and everyone should be very focused on it. In the post-pregnancy weight loss journey, Kareena Kapoor Khan lost 32 Kgs in almost 1.5 years soon after she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena said that it was due to intensive training that she was able to get back to shape after pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses her training sessions even when shooting outdoors. She feels that training is a vital part of living. Kareena believes that one should train in different ways with different workout methods to keep it interesting. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her sexy photoshoots and often flaunts her abs in her photos which take social media by storm in no time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Diet Schedule

The top piece of advice which the actor normally believes is in– No Dieting. Kareena believes in eating enough food to ensure that the body gets all forms of nutrition which the body needs. The actor prefers taking meals every three hours so as to keep herself energetic and active during the day. She also takes ghee and sugar in her meal in a limited quantity. Kareena loves having cheese but somehow manages to keep herself away from it with rice as well.

Breakfast: Kareena Kapoor prefers having parathas with soya milk, bread or muesli with some cheese for the first meal of the day Lunch: Further during the day, Kareena loves to have green salad and soup with dal and chapattis Evening: After doing the workout, the actor opts for a protein shake with some fruits Dinner: The last meal of Kareena includes Chapattis, Dal and vegetable soupWater: Apart from meals, Kareena Kapoor prefers 6-8 boil glass of water daily

Kareena Kapoor Khan Figure measurements

Bebo has been an inspiration for all the women who wanted to stay fit and have a fine toned body after pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s figure is killer and when she gained weight during her pregnancy, her massive transformation after Taimur is commendable. Thanks to her regular gym routine and strict training, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks as young as ever and has a figure every girl would die for! Being a fitness freak, Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted outside her gym and Pilates class with her girl gang and her sexy and hot gym looks are true body goals. Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that even after pregnancy one can maintain a sexy figure if we train well and stay fit with a healthy diet. Here are her body measurements.

Height – 5 ft 4 inches

Weight –54 Kg

Eyes – Hazel green

Figure – 34-26-35

Bra size – 34B

Waist size – 26 inches

Hip size – 35 inches

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App