Kareena Kapoor Khan' gym look is so inspiring and she makes it a point to hit the gym regularly and the paparazzi doesn't miss a chance to catch a glimpse of her as she is stepping out of or going to the gym. Here are the top 7 ways to ace your gym look like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan the actress who is famous for her gym looks and catches paparazzi every now and then for her gym look as she has given us major goals to hit the gym. Kareena is the motivation of her fans to go to the gym and everyone wants to grab the gym look of her to look sassy and chicky. Kareena is usually spotted in black tights and her white sneakers to round her look off.

Kareena carries her look in a comfortable way and maintains it to look stylish and peppy, she is the fittest actress of the B-town, she is famous for her size zero figure and was once a fat girl too but has maintained herself even after being a mother. Everyone wants to grab the look of Kareena in their gym and we are here to help you in getting that gym-ready look in 7 different ways, just like Bebo do it:

Gym Look 1:

In this look, Kareena is wearing a sheer top over a pink sports bra and black tights, she is looking beautiful and fit in it, one can easily get this look like the sheer top can be carried with anything but it looks a proper workout outfit when carried with a sports bra. This comfortable outfit will make your workout go easy and everyone will notice you in it.

Gym Look 2:

In this look, Kareena is wearing a jacket over black tunic top and has carried it with black track pants, and she even carried a bun over it, you can too, get this look as making a bun while doing workout makes your training go easy as your hair will not disturb you and you can notice the face being fit too.

Gym Look 3:

In this look, Kareena is wearing a brown tunic top over black tights and has carried orange and blue Nike sports shoes, which is being a style statement in this look. One can get this look easily online on the online shopping platform.

Gym Look 4:

Kareena gave her black tight look a little twist with a White basic T-shirt, and she is in the pink-purple peppy shoes, which is complementing her look well.

Gym Look 5:

Black on Black is the way of Kareena, and in all black, she was looking stunning and was again carrying her Nike pink-purple shoes which rounded it all off.

Gym Look 6:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has got one hell of a toned body which is achieved by a lot of hard work and her amazing gym looks, this time she carried her black on black look with a denim jacket over it. She was wearing a black sports bra over black ripped tights which made her look even hotter.

Gym Look 7:

Kareena was looking stylish in the criss-cross bralette which was carried with a black hoodie zipper, black tights, and black sports shoes, her outfit looked hot as sporty just like a quandary.

She has always surprised her fans because of her size-zero figure and it has been attained because she hits the gym daily and if you are looking for some motivation and the proper gym look, Kareena is the one who gives you it in a right way. Kareena is now the judge of a reality TV show and her glammy looks are always making the headline.

