Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were clicked as they left home, and was spotted with Karisma Kapoor. Check out the photos right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cute son are always in the headline, fans get really crazy when it comes to Taimur and Kareena as her little munchkin is blessed with cute looks and always makes it to the news and Kareena is always there because of her great styling sense and her magnificent looks. the mother-son duo is the one that you just can’t miss out on. Taimur just returned to Mumbai a few days back from London and was caught in the limelight with his mom and aunt Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena was caught wearing a red tracksuit with white crocks and was keeping it casual with a bun and black glares, she was looking effortlessly beautiful and her son Taimur was there with her, he was wearing a basic T-Shirt with denim shorts and white sneakers, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted there, Karisma was wearing a white maxi dress with minimal makeup and top knot, carried with red flats.

Kareena was also spotted at Lakme Fashion Week, day 5, she was looking like a goddess in red one side ruffled butterfly sleeve gown, which was carried with a messy bun, nude makeup and heavy lashes which made her look even more prettier, she was carrying a pink nude lip shade which gave her a gaudy look.

It seems like she has a taste for red color, and is mostly spotted in that and makes it look even more beautiful. with her pretty styling sense and her son, Taimur is always stealing the heart of his fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App