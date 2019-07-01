Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has left the internet in awe after her latest photoshoot. The Bollywood bombshell was seen last in her blockbuster movie Vere Di Wedding alongside fellow stars Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania.

Bollywood bombshell Kareena Kapoor Khan has stunned the internet in her recent photoshoot. The actress can be seen Dressed in a sexy floral short dress and abrupt her look with longline open front shrug tied with a belt, completing the look with graceful makeup. The diva will be soon making her Bollywood comeback, after few years with Akshay Kumar starred Good News. The movie will soon release in December this year.

In her 19 years long career, she worked in more than fifty films and started her career back in 2000. she made her debut with film refugee.some of her films are – Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Yaadein, Ajnabee, Ashoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Mujhse Dosti Kroge, Jeena Sirf Ter Liye, Talaash-The Hunts Begins, Khushi, Main Prem Ki Dewaani Hoon, LOC Kargil, Among Many Other movies.

Recently the actor has joined the choreographer Bosco Caeser a rapper Raftaar as a judge on the dance -based reality show, Dance India Dance.while her fans, followers and admirers could be happier as they will get a chance to see more of Kareena,and that too on regular basis, her husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Has more considerate reaction.

Kareena has also collaborated with her best friend and Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar for multi-starrer period drama, Takht. The film co-stars Ranveer Singh, Jhanvi Kapoor,Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pedneker in key roles. Kareena Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry who has starred in several blockbusters.

