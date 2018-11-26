Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym photos and videos have become a big thing on the Internet. From her sexy gym wears to her hot gym and yoga videos, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become an Internet sensation! In the latest photo of the Bollywood diva, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a casual white top along with black lowers and white sneakers.

Kapoor Khan is usually snapped at the gym with besties Amrita Singh and Malaika Arora

Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gym photos and videos have become a big thing on the Internet. From her sexy gym wears to her hot gym and yoga videos, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become an Internet sensation! In the latest photo of the Bollywood diva, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a casual white top along with black lowers and white sneakers. Her black shades and open hair is adding to her glam look. The photo and videos were shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and have gone viral on the Internet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the sexiest and one of the highest paid actresses in the industry. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker and the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. Kareena Kapoor Khan is usually snapped at the gym with besties Amrita Singh and Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor is married to Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and the couple has been blessed with an adorable baby boy—Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor is a fashionista who is known for her classy fashion choices and style statements. She is a social media sensation and has a crazy fan following.

