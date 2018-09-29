Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo undoubtedly rules the hearts of her followers and when it comes to being fit no one can beat the dazzling diva. We are quite familiar with the fact that the actor's fitness journey has now taken a turn to the way of Yoga and the recent picture is way enough to leave you all awestruck.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sweats it out at yoga, and she looks hot!

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo undoubtedly rules the hearts of her followers and when it comes to being fit no one can beat the dazzling diva. Recently, the actor shared a sneak peek from her fitness regime and it is just impossible to take our eyes off her. The picture came out as a visual proof her flawless beauty and the hard work she has been putting to maintain it. We are quite familiar with the fact that the actor’s fitness journey has now taken a turn to the way of Yoga and the recent picture is way enough to leave you all awestruck.

Donning black high-waist tights teamed up with pastel pink coloured sports bra, the actor is giving us all some major fitness goals with her flat midriff. The picture also features Anushka Parwani, who is a celebrity Yoga trainer. It seems that both of them are working really hard on their bodies and the effects are visible on Kareena as she looks just amazing that too without make-up. Here’s take a look:

Isn’t she looking just breathtakingly beautiful? The picture has already been doing the rounds on social media and the credit goes to none other than but to the scintillating Bebo.

