Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: The Bollywood queen, Kareena Kapoor is one of the sexiest women in the Indian Film Industry. After her hot gym videos on social media, she is now up with her latest pictures of a house party with her near and dear ones. Kareena Kapoor has always given fashion goals to her followers be it a Diwali party, Lakme Fashion Week or workout videos. After making heads turn in a silver maxi dress, the queen is now ready to have fun with her friends for a house party.

Opting for LBD’s style, the actor is wearing a side slit black dress at the party. Her simple hairstyle and subtle makeup is making her more beautiful and elegant. Her sensuous poses with her celebrity friends are making her look more picture-perfect. Her slight tone of nude lipstick and stroke of mascara is simply adding up to her beauty.

Kareena Kapoor is one of those actresses who carries herself well in every outfit, rather it is Indian, traditional, western anything. With a huge number of followers and fans on social media, she manages to conquer the heart of her fans on all social media portals.

