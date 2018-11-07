Kareena Kapoor Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan in white and black Chanderi polka dot saree from prominent design Masan Gupta, is a perfect combination of simplicity and class. Bebo looks beautiful way too much in the picture with a little smirk on her face, which is her staple expression.

The latest Kareena's look is a mixture of simplicity and class

Kareena Kapoor Instagram photos: Ahead of Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a very elegant black polka dot saree, which she paired with heavy silver jhumkas and black bindi. From tank tops to lehengas, from sarees to a sizzling bikini look, Kareena always comes with surprises for her fan and followers.

The latest Kareena’s look is a mixture of simplicity and class, in which she is dressed in white and black Chanderi polka dot saree from prominent design Masan Gupta, Bebo looks beautiful way too much in the picture with a little smirk on her face, which is her staple expression.

Just lately, Bebo was found at the 40rth anniversary of Prithvi theatre with hubby Saif Ali Khan. At the event, the diva of Bollywood was seen wearing golden-sea green sharara. When it comes to Kareena style is more like simplicity, more like class.

In the below picture, taken at the 40tth anniversary of Prithvi theatre in Mumbai, Kareena looks fabulous in a golden-sea green sharara. A little uniqueness was visible as she did not use golden jewellery with this look, but chose dark silver.

While she was also in news for her spectacular Vogue’s November issue. She looked quite bold and raw in the pictures, plus monochrome added more beauty and class to the pictures. It is quite interesting to see Bebo in this avatar after being doing movies like bajrangi bhaijaan and Ki & Ka

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More