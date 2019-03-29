Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in Akshay Kumar-starrer Good News. The actor who was busy shooting a song of her forthcoming film was seen spotted cutting two cakes with her team. In the photograph, all can be seen happily posing for the camera. Slated to release on September 6 2019, the movie is raising our excitement level for this movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan who was busy shooting forthcoming movie titled Good News has wrapped up a song from her movie. A photograph has been shared by long-time hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori on social media on Friday morning on March 29, 2019, from the celebration of a song shoot. In the photograph, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks beautiful as she strikes a pose for the cameras along with makeup artist Mickey Contractor, Bebo’s manager Poonam Damania, costume designer Natasha Vohra and stylist Naina Sawhney. All of them can be seen cutting a pineapple and chocolate truffle cake. Starred by Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the romantic comedy is surely raising our excitement level for this film. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted flaunting an artificial baby bump on the sets of the movie.

Helmed by debutante Raj Mehta and starred by Good News, the movie is slated to release on September 6, 2019. The movie is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. The movie is slated to release for a July 19 release. However, later it was pushed back.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen Veere Di Wedding. The movie also features alongside Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. Not only spreading her charm on the silver screens with her acting skills, the actor recently explored an all new different profession as radio jockey for a FM show titled What Women Want. The show is purely a celebrity chat show where stars come for a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Till now, the show has featured celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Mallika Dua, Milind Deora.

Bebo has also been roped in for an epic dram multi-starrer Takht based on a Mughal era. The ambitious magnum opus is slated to release for a 2020 release. The movie will also star Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Bebo is married to Saif Ali Khan, the couple has a baby named Taimur Ali Khan. The actor made a stunning comeback in Veere Di Wedding, post-pregnancy and let everyone waowed with her performance. She has also been featured in Udta Punjab alongside Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt.

