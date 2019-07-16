Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora in London streets. Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram, where she can be seen posing happily with them for the cameras. In the photographs, trio looks beautiful together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photos: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is busy shooting in London for her movie Angrezi medium was snapped in London streets. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor has shared a photograph on her Instagram. In the photographs, she can be seen happily posing with her sister Karisma Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks extremely beautiful in her choice of outfit. She wore a floral peach dress and pulled that outfit effortlessly.

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also equally looks beautiful in their sartorials. Karisma Kapoor wore red printed top with black pants and Amrita Arora preferred to wear an all-black outfit. Both complemented their outfit with a waist bag.

Karisma Kapoor has always shared her photos Instagram and therefore with 4.5 million followers on Instagram, the actor is continued to be known as an avid social media user. She is counted among those actors who keeps her followers awared about her every single outing. In her post, the comments section was flooded with compliments for the actor. Till now, this photograph has received 131, 535 likes. There is no end to compliment her photos.

Check out her more photos from Instagram

Kapoors are presently enjoying their time in London. Karisma Kapoor even shared a family photograph on Instagram where the family members are all smiles together for a happy click.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy in London for shooting, Saif Ali Khan is working for Jawaani Jaaneman. Karisma Kapoor recently replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan for her debut dance reality show Dance India Dance due to Kareena Kapoor’s hectic schedule.

Recently, she opened up about her brother-in-law Saif’s lovely gesture during her wedding. Karisma Kapoor said that Nawab sahib, in his nawabi style, ever her beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that would be cherished even today. Not just that, she also described him as an amazing, super cool and chilled-out person.

