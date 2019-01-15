Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her unique outfits' choices. This time the actor can be seen amping her style sense in a sea-green outfit. She looks absolutely an exquisite beauty in the outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s class-apart sartorial choices have always been no less than a royal one. She has hardly left anyone unimpressed with her style sense. Be it public events or award functions, she can be seen nailing fashion goals in every outing. Every time, whenever her photographs are being posted on Instagram, her fans just can’t stop gushing over her beautiful photographs. A fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her photographs where she looks gorgeous as ever.

Dressed in a selvyt sea-green outfit, Kareena Kapoor looks no less than a fashionista. Keeping her sleek and straight hair open, she ups her style game with statement jewellery. The long earrings and statement waist-belt worked best for the day. The outfit is styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Anaita Adajania. The make-up is done by celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani. She looks extremely exquisite beauty in her choice of outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photographs are always treated as a fest to the eyes. Let’s check out all other photographs.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Taslania and Swara Bhaskar. She will be next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar.

