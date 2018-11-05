Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and she never fails to give fitness goals. The credit behind her hardwork goes to her personal fitness trainer and pilates expert Namrata Purohit. In the video, she can be seen sweating with dedication as she works out on pilates machine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sudden transformation after pregnancy is quite applauding and all thanks to her personal fitness trainer and pilates expert Namrata Purohit. In the latest video shared by Namrata Purohit, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen giving serious fitness goals. In the video, Veere Di wedding actor can be seen sweating out while trying pilates with Namrata. Wearing her gym outfit, she is seen working out with dedication.

In the caption, Namrata mentioned that the video is for motivating who feel lazy going to the gym on Sundays. She has even assured to give a good work out before the Diwali binge. Taimur’s mother has shed a lot of pounds in the recent times and thus the actor neither fails to give motherhood goals nor fitness goals.

Check out her other videos in which she can be seen giving seen working out on her toned and curvaceous body.

Revealing details regarding her meeting with Kareena Kapoor, 24-year-old pilates expert said that she met Kareena after the birth of Taimur. It was Malaika (Arora), who had recommended her to me. Initially, she asked for a trial class. Since she started enjoying the sessions, she immediately signed her.

A Mumbai based fitness trainer further added on her fitness regime, Namrata said that they meet for Pilates around three-four times a week. If she is in town then they meet frequently. A typical Pilates session starts around 12 noon and lasts for 45 minutes. They work on full body workouts with the Cadillac, ladder barrels and the jump board.

Spilling the beans on her favourite work out activity, Namrata said that the Reformer is her favourite thing. Since there is potential for 500-600 different exercises on the machine, they constantly experiment and try different footwork and challenges to keep things interesting.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen inVeere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

