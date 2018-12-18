Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their baby Taimur Ali Khan are enjoying their annual holidays while their fans are going gaga over the pictures the celebrities have been posting on several social media platforms. This year, Kareena and Saif are exploring South Africa with Taimur as it is his second birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their baby Taimur Ali Khan are enjoying their annual holidays while their fans are going gaga over the pictures the celebrities have been posting on several social media platforms. This year, Kareena and Saif are exploring South Africa with Taimur as it is his second birthday. On Saturday, the family of three was seen leaving the Mumbai airport and are currently in Cape Town enjoying the picturesque landscapes and beauty of the city.

A couple of hours ago, We came across the latest picture of Kareena Kapoor having a gala time in Cape Town and we can see Bebo enjoying herself in the frame. In the pictures, the Veere Di Wedding actor is donning a white knotted shirt paired with mustard yellow pants. The diva can be seen caressing her hair and the way she has stricken the pose is just too sassy to handle. Here are some of the photos and videos that have been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena is currently working with Raj Mehta as she is playing the lead in his film Good News opposite to Akshay Kumar. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, here are some other pictures from Khan parivaar’s annual trip:

