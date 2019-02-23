Kareena Kapoor recently quoted in one of her interviews with a media portal that she is very much excited to see Kangana's biopic, as Kangana is one of the finest artists of the industry who has portrayed various roles with utmost grace and glamour. Kangana biopic is currently in its scripting stage and will go floors in November.

Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the trendsetters of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to create a buzz around with her fashion game. Recently, Bollywood Bebo opened up in an interview with a media portal saying that she is much excited to see Kangana Ranaut biopic and further praised the actor for her versatile roles in the various films. Kareena further added upon saying that she admires the actor very much and calls her to be one of the finest actors in the industry. Though Manikarnika has done wonders at the box office and has already crossed Rs 100 crore, unfortunately, the film also entered various controversies along with her actor. Now the hardworking actor Kangana is all set to direct her next film which is based on her own life.

Yes, you guessed it right, the actor will direct her own biopic and it is said that the movie shall go on the floors in November or December. In an interview with one of the media portals, the actor said the biopic is penned by Vijayendra Prasad and is currently in its scripting phrase. Vijayendra Prasad is one of the famous screenwriters who has also written movies like Manikarnika and Baahubali. Kangana further confirmed saying yes, the story of her next directorial will be based on her own story. She also said that it is not a propaganda story instead it includes ups and downs of her journey and heartfelt moments of her life. Talking about the actor’s film Manikarnika, it created a huge buzz around with outstanding music and script.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More