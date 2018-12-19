Kareena Kapoor Khan is having some gala times in South Africa with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Lately, we have come across a few pictures that showed that the family is enjoying their annual holidays away from home and leaving us drooling over their perfect family pictures.

Last day, she was seen chilling in the streets of Cape Town and now there are few other pictures surfacing on Instagram proving that the actor is just killing it in South Africa with her gorgeous and sassy looks. In her new pictures, Kareena is donning a white shirt with red stripes teamed up with velvet jeans. The diva has accessorised the look with a classy pair of shades and believe us she looks scintillating and gorgeous altogether. Here is the series of pictures and videos that have taken the Internet by storm, take a look:

Isn’t she making you crave for a trip to South Africa as soon as possible? On the work front, Kareena is currently working with Raj Mehta as she is playing the lead in his film Good News opposite to Akshay Kumar. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

