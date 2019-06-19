Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor have gala time in London, see photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor spend a wonderful afternoon with Nita Ambani in London. Karisma has shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram handle that shows the sister duo never fails to impress fans with their dressing sense.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor have gala time in London, see photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never fail to make headlines with their fashion statement. The sister duo is known for their classy and gracious style that both of them carry everywhere they go. Currently, Kareena and Karisma are vacationing in London and the beautiful pictures they have been sharing is indeed a treat for their fans. A few hours ago, Karina shared this picture on her Instagram in which she and Kareena are spending some leisure time with Neeta Ambani.

Both of the beauties are sporting sweatshirt teamed up with blue denim. It seems that the divas are twinning as both of them are carrying a cool pair of bags with a classy pair of shoes. Undoubtedly, the duo looks gorgeous and exceptional as ever. The picture garnered over 1 million likes while the comment section jampacked with the compliments for the ladies. Nita Ambani too looked gorgeous in her white ensemble and the trendy handbag. It seems that the ladies indeed had a great afternoon lunching in London.

Here’s take a look at the picture:

The Veere Di Wedding actor first flew to London with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur Ali Khan, however, Kareena joined them later with her kids Kiaan and Samiera. Since then, the two have been sharing some heart-warming pictures with fans. Here take a look at some of the pictures shared by the actor:

