Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are among the most favourite siblings of the tinsel town who leaves no chance of setting goals for their fans. After juggling travelling from Mumbai and London, finally, Bebo has taken out time found for her family. Recently, Kareena Kapoor was spotted in London with her sister Karisma Kapoor and producer Karan Johar.

The trio was spotted spending some quality time with each other in London having lunch. Moreover, Karan also shared a picture of the siblings with adorable caption Bebo and Lolo. Dressed in black attires and red hot dark red lipsticks, both the actors posed adorably.

Together both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left for London with Taimur Ali Khan in May and as per reports, the duo will be shooting for their upcoming films for quite some time. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan will be shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman.

After which, Kareena Kapoor will appear in Raj Mehta’s film Good News with costars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar under the banners of Cape of Good Films and Dharma Productions, the film will hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019. Post to which, the actor will then appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht, which is an epic period drama film which is directed by Karan Johar and will share the screens with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

