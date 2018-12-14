Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: The two hottest divas of Bollywood and Hollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Kardashian have lately garnered a lot of attention on social media. But it is a close contest between the two mothers as both of them have a massive fan following.

Kareen and Kim can also be considered as the world's hottest mothers

Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: Two hottest divas of their respective industries know well how to kill the internet, in the age of social media. Kareen and Kim can also be considered as the world’s hottest mothers. Kareena, who is known for her amazing acting skills and super flawless body, while on the other hand, Kim is known for her commercial hits.

However, Kareena knows it better how to manage her work, maintain herself, hang out with hubby Saif Ali Khan and spent a gala time the most chiller kid on earth-Taimur Ali Khan. While Kim stresses more on her looks, knows how to win an audience by her makeup tutorials just like her super hot sister Kylie Jenner. Interestingly, Kareena does not have an official Instagram page, but Kim has one. Clearly, the Kareena knows that she doesn’t need an Instagram page to lure her crazy fandoms.

In the below post, Kim is looking like a princess of Troy from the great Greek writer Homer’s Odyssey. Her long hair and amazing flowers on her body as a cover remind us of the natural beauties of the ancient world, unlike today’s materialistic world.

The amazing Kareena Kapoor Khan in the below post slays the internet in a maroonish shimmery gown. While her hair in the look are kept open with soft curls, her quintessential makeup added more hotness to the look.

The hottie of Hollywood having a gala time while sunbathing in a super sassy neon green bikini. Her long hair added more naturalness to the sun-kissed photo, which was shared by the hottie on her official Instagram post.

