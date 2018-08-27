Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in the film Veere Di Wedding, ruled the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 runway at its Grand Finale on August 26. At the Grand Finale, Kareena wore a stunning holographic gown and styled the whole look with minimal makeup and accessories. The diva channelled her inner goddess and looked ethereal as she charmed everyone with her gorgeous looks.

When it comes to ruling the ramp with effortless grace and charm, trust no one but Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bringing the Lakme Fashion Week to a beautiful end, the diva walked the runway for designer Monisha Jaising. Dressed in a holographic off-shoulder gown, Kareena ruled the runway as well as the hearts of the audience. Keeping the makeup subtle and glowing, she channelled her inner diva and looked like a mermaid. Just after Kareena walked the runway, her look from the starry night started making headlines for all the right reasons and made the social media go gaga over her glamorous avatar.

The occasion was even more special as Kareena launched her first-ever makeup collection in collaboration with Lakme titled as ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakme Absolute. On the work front, Kareena’s latest release Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, was a hit at the box office. After this, the actor will be seen in her upcoming films like Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor and Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More