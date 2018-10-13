Kareena Kapoor Khan latest Instagram post: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in all black attire in a recently posted picture on Instagram. She could be seen with her dapper husband Saif Ali Khan and cute son Taimur Ali Khan in the picture.

It seems like it was just yesterday that Kareena Kapoor Khan had put on a huge amount of weight due to pregnancy but the Bollywood diva has put behind those days and has gotten back to her stunning self. In the latest picture posted on Instagram, the Refugee actor looks femme fatale in all black attire.

In the picture, she could be seen donning an all black outfit comprising of a high neck black top, a pair of jet black jeggings and boots of the same colour. She is standing with her husband Saif Ali Khan who looks as dapper as one could get. The Nawab of Pataudi has his Begum in one arm and heir Taimur Ali Khan in another.

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in a hot and bold avatar in Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding and now has a number of projects on her plate. She has committed to star in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht which will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also reunite with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in upcoming Hindi film Good News, a comedy-drama about a couple trying to get pregnant.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More