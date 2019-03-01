Kareena Kapoor Khan looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram photo: Kareena Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share photos from Femina wedding times. The post has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable! take a look at her picture inside!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks absolutely stunning in the latest Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Veere Di Wedding actor recent Instagram photos will surely make ur day! Taking to her official Instagram handle Kareena Kapoor shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot and we can’t stop staring! The actor is been seen donning a bridal outfit.

Talking about the hair-syle, make-up and accessories the diva managed to flaunt everything graciously. Her hair is been given a messy look tied up into a bun, lips been colored with a light nude pink shade lipstick with an additional touch of shimmer in the cheeks. The diamond embedded bracelet in her left hand is just enhancing the whole look which cannot be missed.

Kareena is an actor who is been recognized as a fashion icon in the film industry, whether it is to nail her zero-figure in Tashan or to rock the floor in Veere Di Wedding the actor never misses a chance to entertain her fans. This photo of Kareena is somehow very attractive the way she carried out the whole off-shoulder blouse with a transparent nylon cloth over it brings out a very new look into it, the lehenga is heavily embroidered with a silver lining which gives a rich look to it.

This photoshoot will surely encourage all the would-be brides to replicate the Kareena Kapoor Khan look, and this shoot has surely given a new dimension to all bridal looks.

