Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in her new look for a brand commercial. As the wedding season is at its peak after the marriage of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose the bridal look and was accompanied by TV actor Gurmeet Chaudhary for her new brand commercial.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photos: It is the wedding season of the year. Most prominent celebrities have married in the recent past starting with the secret marriage of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli which made everybody believe in love again after the pictures went viral on the Internet. The trend was followed by Neha Dhupia and Sonam Kapoor as they took the social media by a storm with their wedding photos. Recently the marriage of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brought back the charm of this wedding season.

And now, it seems the wedding mania is rubbing on Kareena Kapoor Khan as well. In the photos that are doing rounds on social media, Kareena is spotted shooting an ad commercial with Tv actor Gurmeet Chaudhary in complete wedding attire. She wore a red lehenga that complimented her glowing complexion. The jewellery too looked exquisite on her. If that wasn’t enough, she went candid with her look on Instagram. Before this, Kareena Kapoor Khan became the spotlight as she recently walked the red carpet at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 in Mumbai.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan also spoke about his equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He came on Koffee with Karan season 6 with her daughter Sara Ali Khan to talk straightforwardly about his relationships with all the women in his life. In the episode, He went to talk about the sex life with Kareena Kapoor Khan and also told Karan about the farewell letter he sent to Amrita Singh when he was getting married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif Ali Khan described his letter a message of love and respect to his ex-wife Amrita Singh as he cordially invited her and Sara Ali Khan to attend the wedding.

Sara Ali Khan also confessed that her mother Amrita Singh dressed her for the wedding for Saif and Kareena. Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking so beautiful in her wedding attire that Saif Ali Khan might consider marrying her once again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More