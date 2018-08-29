Bollywood's two stunning ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor have been setting the Internet on fire after a photo in which they are seen posing with none other than veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the one and only King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s two stunning ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor have been setting the Internet on fire after a photo in which they are seen posing with none other than veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the one and only King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Seems like SRK was shooting for an advertisement with these three beautiful ladies when this photo was clicked. Kareena looks her glam best as she poses with her sister Karisma, Shah Rukh Khan and her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to share the stunning photo and wrote that he had a lovely evening with such elegant ladies.

What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india pic.twitter.com/Ozjw9UbaGt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2018

The photo has taken social media by storm. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a very good bond and have worked together in several films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Asoka, Ra One, Don, among others. Karishma Kapoor, on the other hand, has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The photo which also features the evergreen beauty Sharmila Tagore has taken over the Internet and we must say that such beautiful ladies with SRK is making this photo picture perfect!

