Kareena has always gone for comfortable outfits, her choice clearly defines her style statement

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photos:Bollywood Queen Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the trendsetters in the B-town was spotted walking the ramp for Masala Awards for designer Faraz Manan. The gorgeous diva was seen in shimmery silver-pink lehenga which had fine ivory details on it. She completed her look with a heavy one-shoulder net dupatta. For makeup, Bebo choose dark shimmery eyes and light shaded lip gloss, which totally went well with the outfit.

As a trendsetter, Kareena has always managed to prove herself when it comes to styling. Her amazing Diwali party bash outfits garnered a lot of attention on social media-be it her black and white polka dot saree and her green silk saree. Kareena has always gone for comfortable outfits, her choice clearly defines her style statement-that is comfort over fashion. That’s how it showed to be.

