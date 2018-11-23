Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: Recently the Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share her latest photos of receiving an award at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018. The fashion queen looks sizzling in the pictures that were shared by her fan page. In a wine colour pantsuit along with a black bralette, her simple ponytail and subtle makeup made her look more beautiful. The Veere the wedding actor has always proved herself on screens and that is a reason of the actor, receiving so much love of her fans every now and then.

Kareena Kapoor photos: It seems the queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a hidden talent of seeking attention and love from her beloved ones specially the huge fan following. The hardworking actor is always seen taking different characters in films and proving herself to be an All-rounder actor. Recently, the diva received an award at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018. The heart-throb created a buzz on Instagram by uploading her pictures from the award ceremony. In the photos, Kareena is wearing a wine colour pantsuit along with a black bralette which is complimenting her outfit from every angle. Along with stylish studs and a messy ponytail, the stunning diva kills everyone on the internet by her gorgeous looks. Kareena is accounted among those actors who are known for their style statement. Starting from Gym videos, traditional outfits to western attire, she seems to be the master of all the jacks.

Khan has enjoyed every phase of her life, starting from her marriage phase in 2012 to her pregnancy phase and currently the unmissable motherhood with her super cute son – Taimur Ali Khan, who is in headlines for almost every day. The actor was noted saying in one of her interviews that leaving her kid at home and coming to movie sets is really a difficult task for a mother. Keeping her spirits high, the hottie has never disappointed her fans and that’s the reason for her fans loving her from head to toe.

