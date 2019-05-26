Kareena Kapoor Khan makes fashion statement whatever she wears. The actress is busy with the shoot of an ad campaign for a jewellery brand, but her team has made sure to offer her fans a glimpse of some of Kareena's most stylish looks from the shoot.

It won’t be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the most stylish diva in the tinsel town. Be it her casual brunch looks or her fancy red carpet attires, whatever she wears, Kareena makes fashion statements for sure. Not only on the big screen she has always impressed her fans but also, her off-screen glamorous personality has earned her an unparalleled fan following.

Recently, the actress has been seen busy with the shoot of an ad campaign for a jewellery brand, but her team has made sure to offer her fans a glimpse of some of Kareena’s most stylish looks from the shoot. The team has shared the behind-the-scenes moments of the ad shoot on Instagram. In one of the photographs, the actress is seen wearing a Mahima Mahajan outfit in a pretty shade of pink. In the pic, her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori fixes her neckpiece and the actress is looking every bit gorgeous as she is.

In another photograph, Kareena is seen wearing a heavily grey embellished lehnga from the collection of designer Anamika Khanna. The grey shaded lehnga is braced with floral prints. The actress is seen striking a pose for the camera and is being styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Meanwhile, the actress is looking simply stunning in the third look. wherein she’s sporting a stunning maroon gown has also been shared. Kareena has rounded off her look with a neat bun and a deep maroon lip shade.

A boomerang of Kareena being her stunning self is sure to leave you in awe of her. The actor has been styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The diva, who will be next seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the movie Good News.

