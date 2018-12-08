Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently snapped with hubby Saif Ali Khan and it is being anticipated that they were going for a special screening for Kedarnath which is Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut film. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sexy and stunning as she is dressed in a casual white tee.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently snapped with hubby Saif Ali Khan and it is being anticipated that they were going for a special screening for Kedarnath which is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut film. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sexy and stunning as she is dressed in a casual white tee with a denim jacket and black lowers. Saif, on the other hand, looks dapper in a blue T-shirt and shorts with a red headband. Both of them are giving us major couple goals!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also known as Bebo, is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who has featured in a number of Bollywood films and was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s chick-flick Veere Di Wedding which also starred Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year and Kareena Kapoor Khan will now be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht which has gone on floors!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with an adorable baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan who is an Internet sensation and everyone’s favourite! Kareena Kapoor is also a fitness freak and her workout videos go viral in no time!

