Who isn’t aware of the bond that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora share with each other. These B-town girlfriends are among the top actresses who slay fans with their beauty and age-defying techniques. Be it a gym look or a party look, the two set trends with their way of carrying any dress or sporting an ensemble. A few minutes ago, the two took the Internet by storm after a new picture featuring Malaika and Kareena started doing the rounds on several social media platforms. The picture was posted by Malaika on her official Instagram handle that has already crossed thousands of likes.

In the photo, the duo is giving some major friendship goals for all the ladies out there. Twinning with D&G shirt that reads “End Violence against Women”, the beauties look exceptional and flawless together. We have to agree that both of them look equally stunning in the picture. Malaika has posted a series of pictures featuring her with Kareena and we have to agree that every single picture is stunning enough. Here’s take a look at the picture that has been wreaking havoc on several social media platforms:

Well, we have to agree that whenever the two have appeared together at any event, the shutterbugs have got a chance to serve followers with the tinsel town’s glitz and glams. Here we have compiled some Malaika and Kareena’s girl gang pictures that have taken the Internet by storm. Take a look:

