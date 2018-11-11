Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a very sexy silver maxi dress, which she wore at an event. In the photo, as always Bebo carried herself with all grace and elegance. With the silver fitted dress, Kareena accessorised a pair of silver high-heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan after the Diwali blast once again stunned her fans and followers when she was spotted in a silver maxi dress at a public event. Just after the Diwali saree look Kareena once again proved that when it comes to clothes, she can carry herself in every outfit. With the silver fitted dress, Kareena accessorised a pair of silver high-heels. To add more beauty to the look, she kept her open and subtle makeup.

Though people often use blood red lipstick with such dresses, Kareena decided to keep it classy and light and used a balanced shade, that is brown. This outfit comes after her Diwali party, where she was seen wearing a very beautiful silk dark greenish saree, with which she paired a golden and green neckpiece.

Yes! This was Bebo’s Diwali look. She wore a beautiful greenish saree and completed the look with that golden-green necklace. Her hair looked a little messy, which absolutely went with her outfit.

What added more beauty to her Diwali look was her subtle makeup and a red bindi. If we examine Bebo’s other pictures, we often notice that Bebo likes to keep it simple yet classy. For her elegance is more important than following flamboyant trends.

