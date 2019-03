Kareena Kapoor Khan slays her casual airport look like a pro: Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside an airport where she was seen looking gorgeous as ever. We have to agree that Bebo's airport diaries are getting better with time. Every budding fashionista can definitely take some tips from Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport diaries are getting better with time. The way she carries herself is too classy and elegant that even a normal girl can dream of dressing like her. Recently, the actor was spotted outside an airport where she was seen looking gorgeous as ever. The picture was shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani via his official Twitter handle. Ever since he has posted the pictures, it has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms, mainly Instagram.

In the pictures, the Veere Di Wedding actor can be seen donning a chequered blue shirt paired with denim. The actor is also sporting a pair of white sneakers and a classy pair of shades making her look sassier than ever. Kareena has kept her hair tied in a ponytail, which is adding oomph to her entire look. You have to agree that her style statement is something that a need of the hour. Every budding fashionista can definitely take some tips from Bebo. Well, here are her latest pictures:

One has to agree that Kareena barely leaves a chance to stun her fans with her dazzling looks. The actor has become the new style icon of the B-town and yes, she totally deserves it.

Here’s take a look at some of her other pictures:

