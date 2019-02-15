Bollywood's sassy diva Kareena Kapoor once again set the Internet on fire with her sizzling photos in a black shimmery sequinned dress. Paired with diamond earrings, black clutch and footwear, Kareena simply slayed the look like a diva. Apart from Veere Di Wedding actor, Karisma, Samaira, Babita and Saif Ali Khan were seen having fun at Randhir Kapoor's birthday.

The sassy lady of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy celebrating the 72nd birthday of father Randhir Kapoor. Kareena along with mother Babita, sister Karisma and hubby Saif Ali Khan were spotted having fun at the intimate ceremony in Mumbai. In a shimmery black sequinned dress paired with a diamond earring and black clutch, Kareena simply slayed her sexy look with a smile for paparazzi. While Saif Ali Khan was seen twinning with wifey Kareena in a black blazer. His yellow aviator shades stole the limelight.

Following the theme of Valentine’s day, Karisma was seen wearing a black coloured dress with hearts while daughter Samaira kept her look simple in a plain black coloured dress. The Kapoor sisters were looking drop-dead gorgeous in their outfit of the day. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani took to his official Instagram handle to share the photos of Kapoor family from the birthday of Randhir Kapoor. If you missed watching Kareena Kapoor’s sexy photo, take a sneak peek to the pictures that went viral on social media:

After giving an amazing performance as always in Veere Di Wedding, Khan is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Good News. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Good News starring Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is being made under the banners of Dharma Productions. Bankrolled by none other than Karan Johar, the much-awaited movie will hit the theatres on September 6, this year. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is scheduled to release in 2020.

