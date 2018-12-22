Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently turned into a mother, is becoming sexier with every passing day and it is she who should be credited for making airport look, gym look and several other looks a thing. Now, a throwback video and a sizzling photo of Bebo is wreaking havoc on Instagram and yes it is just too hot to miss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays each and every attire she dons and for that, we don’t need to provide you with any proof. No doubt she is among Bollywood’s A-listed actors, but you can’t deny the fact that she rules the Internet too. The beauty sizzles several social media platforms with her candids, photoshoots and recently the holiday pictures from South Africa. Well, you just can’t stop her from unrolling the magic of her flawless beauty and voluptuous figure online and you have to admit that it is hard to keep yourselves away from her charm her too.

The Veere Di Wedding actor, who recently turned into a mother, is becoming sexier with every passing day and it is she who has made the airport look, gym look and several other looks a thing. Now, a throwback video and a sizzling photo of Bebo is wreaking havoc on Instagram and yes it is just too hot to miss. Let’s not put the beauty of these new posts into words and take a look at these:

The picture and video are from a photoshoot for Vogue in 2013 and the one thing that we have witnessed from the pictures is Kareena ‘s mounting beauty. The throwback photos have been doing the round on the photo and video sharing platform. Kareena’s fans just can’t stop drooling over her flamboyant avatar and we don’t judge them for it. Meanwhile, here is an assortment of the actor’s glamorous pictures, that you just can’t afford to miss. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More