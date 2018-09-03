Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and his gorgeous wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are known to be the power couple of Bollywood. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale. The two, who got hitched on October 16 2012, has been giving fans major marriage goals.

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and his gorgeous wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are known to be the power couple of Bollywood. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale. The two, who got hitched on October 16 2012, has been giving fans major marriage goals. Bebo and Saif are blessed with an adorable baby boy named Taimur Ali Khan and even their son has a massive fan following. The family is currently holidaying in Maldives and photos and videos from their vacation have taken over the Internet.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan pages on social media have been sharing adorable photos from their family holiday in Maldives and now the latest photo in which the couple is looking amazingly hot has set the Internet on fire! Dressed in a sexy pink bikini, Kareena looks sizzling hot as she poses for the camera with her hubby Saif hand-in-hand Saif, being one of the best looking Bollywood actors as usual looks dapper in his casual look wearing blue shorts with a blue casual T-shirt along with a cool hat.

Awesomeness #kareenakapoorkhan and #saifalikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:26am PDT

The photo has taken over the Internet and we are wondering where is the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who is always the one who makes headlines with his charm?

