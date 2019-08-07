A stunning actress of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan nickname Bebo, who is known for her charming look and stylish actress in the industry. Karan Wahi a television actor, shares two pictures on its Instagram handle with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco and Raaftar from the sets of the Indian reality show, Dance India Dance.

In the first picture the trio Raaftar, Karan Wahi and Bosco gives a simple pose with the actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who holds a mirror in her right hand and holds hairs with left. In the second picture, the trio is bending towards Bebo with joined hands and Bebo is looking into a mirror which she holds in her left hand.

Karan Wahi also took to Instagram as a caption,’ Expectation Vs Reality, when work is truly beautiful’.One thing to look in the photo is Kareena Kapoor Khan, a lady who never miss a chance to be in her old character.

Fans has given a wonderful response to Karan Wahi’s post, where most of the comments are on Kareena Kapoor Khan saying her Bebo love, Poo style and more. Its seems Bebo has stolen all the attention towards her and this is not the first she has done this. She always becomes the eyeball of netizen with her poses and adorable look.

Bebo, Poo and Lali are some characters of Kareena Kapoor Khan which made her the queen of Bollywood Industry. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut to Bollywood Industries from the film Refugee(2000), has achieved big fame. In the past few weeks, Bebo is travelling a lot from London to India and back to London, as shooting for her projects.

