Kareena Kapoor is all set to again create a buzz in the industry with his upcoming project Takht. The film is a periodic drama and features many actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and many more. In a recent interview with a media portal, Bollywood Bebo Kareena Kapoor revealed about her different character in the movie.

Karan Johar is considered to be one of the highly talented producers of the industry. In fact, the actors of Bollywood feel privileged to work with such a talented producer because of his never-ending creativity which is well visible in his films. Karan Johar is now all set for his upcoming movie Takht which is said to be a periodic drama. The film is a multi-starrer film that includes Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and many others. The most interesting part about the film is, it also features Bollywood Bebo Kareena Kapoor. In a small interview with a media portal the actor revealed that after doing the roles like Poo in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, she is all set to role in Takht with a different image.

She said that it is totally different from the roles she has done earlier in films because of its interesting genre and tone. Also, she added upon saying that she will be working with Karan Johar after a long time so she is very excited for Takht. The movie narrates the story of a Mughal era and also includes a lot of politics with a different tonality. In the movie Ranveer will be playing the role of Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Aurangzeb, Kareena Kapoor will play the role of Aurangzeb’s sister Jahanara, Alia Bhatt as Shikoh’s wife, Bhumi Pednekar as Aurangzeb’s wife and Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan.

