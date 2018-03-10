Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed how Saif Ali Khan was ready to change Taimur's name to Faiz due to social media trolling and public pressure. She further added that she does not like the fact that Taimur's moves get monitored every single day from what he's doing, what's he's wearing to discussing his hairstyle. Talking about the paparazzi attention, Kareena revealed that Taimur is kind of getting used to being their favourite.

Born in the royal family of Nawabs and Kapoors, Taimur Ali Khan has been a heart-stealer right from his birth. From the munchkin’s social media appearances to paparazzi pictures, the star kid has always been under the media scanner. At the India Today Conclave 2018, Ace Bollywood actor and Taimur’s cool mom Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her little champ and revealed that Saif Ali Khan was ready to change Taimur’s name to Faiz due to social media trolling and public pressure at large.

“There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur,” she said. Talking about the media attention that Taimur receives every day, Kareena said, “I do not like the fact that every day, Taimur’s moves are being monitored and you know, pictures are being out, what he’s doing, what he’s wearing, discussing his hairstyle… I mean, he’s just 14 months old. But I don’t know how to stop it; they are just following him around.”

She further added, “Taimur is kind of getting used to being a paparazzi favourite. Of late, if I compare his pictures, now he has started posing.” To which Karisma Kapoor, who had joined her sister at the event, added, “He looks right into the camera now.” Commenting on how motherhood has changed her life, Kareena said, “My life is no more my own. My heart no more beats inside me. It beats in this gorgeous looking boy that I sleep next to every night and everything is in his two tiny little hands.”

