Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most hardworking stars, who master the talent of creating a buzz with her versatile roles in films as well as her glamorous looks onscreen. Rather it is red carpet looks, films or sensational photoshoots, the diva knows how to dazzle well on-screens. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Bollywood star Irrfan Khan. Recently, in an interview, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she watched the film Hindi Medium after signing Angrezi Medium.

She revealed that she has seen his other films like Paan Singh Tomar and she knows the way Irrfan Khan works and is superbly excited to share the screens with Irrfan Khan. She added upon saying that though she has shared the screens with other Khan’s like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan, she now wants to share the screens with Irrfan.

Though the actor will not play a major role, she will play the role of a cop for the first time. Moreover, Radhika Madan is also a part of the film and is currently shooting for the film with Irrfan Khan. Apart from the lead stars, Pankaj Tripathi, Manu Rishi, Poorvi Jain and Deepak Dobriyal will also feature in the film in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on April 25, 2020.

After Angrezi Medium, the actor will start with the shoot of her next film Takht, which is directed by Karan Johar. In the film, Kareena Kapoor will share the screens with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Proving herself to be an allrounder, Kareena Kapoor has also made Television debut and will appear as a judge in dance reality show Dance India Dance.

Kareena Kapoor is counted amongst the stunning actors, who masters the talent of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Starting from her gym looks to her bikini pictures, the actor leaves no chance of creating a buzz.

