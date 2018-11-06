Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made heads turn with their adorable chemistry at Prithvi film festival. In the photos surfacing on social media, Kareena looks ethereal in a blue and golden ethnic suit that she has styled with statement silver jewellery while Saif looks dapper in a white kurta pyjama. Along with the duo, actors like Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, Paresh Rawal and many others graced the event.

Power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan redefine royalty and make heads turn with their heartwarming chemistry whenever they are together. Be it on-screen or being spotted out and about the city, the duo manage to make hearts melt by just the way they look at each other and that is exactly what happened at the Prithvi Theatre festival that held last night, i.e November 6 when they made a grand entry hand-in-hand.

Donning a blue and golden embroidered suit, Kareena looked ravishing as she completed her look with a statement ring, silver earrings, her signature kohl rimmed eyes, glowing skin and minimal makeup. Complementing her perfectly, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a black and white kurta pyjamas, bearded look and his hair tied in a man bun.

As they posed in front of the photo-booth, the duo looked absolutely picture-perfect and made million hearts melt. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani had shared the photos on his official Instagram account. In the comment section under the photo, social media users cannot stop complimenting their chemistry and stating that love is surely in the air.

Along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Jim Sarbh, Lillete Dubey, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar and Shikha Talsania were also spotted at the event.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, has been roped in for the film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is all set to start shooting for Sacred Games 2. His latest film Bazaar has done an average business at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More