It seems that Kareena Kapoor along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is enjoying to the fullest in London. Recently, some party pictures of the trio are creating a buzz on the Internet. Dressed in black attires, the three are enjoying each other company, take a look at the pictures:

After enjoying a short trip in Mumbai for some work purpose, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is back in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, pictures from their weekend plans are making rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor was spotted with Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor in a club.

Both Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were dressed in stunning black stunning attires. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was looking dapper dressed in a blue suit with a printed shirt. Pouting and posing for the camera, all the three looked stylish like every time.

Queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most alluring actors who master the talent of making her fans go weak in the knees with her looks. Rather it is her red carpet appearance or her social media clicks, the actor knows how to conquer the heart of her fans.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has recently agreed for sharing screens with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is inspired by 1994 American comedy-drama Forrest Gump. The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan and will be bankrolled under the banners of Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. Reports reveal that this will be Aamir and Saif Ali Khan’s third collaboration after films like 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also appear opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Good News with costars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Moreover, she will also feature opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App