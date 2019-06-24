Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photo: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of those lovely couples who have always been papped. Be it a house party or renowned celeb's wedding, the couple have successfully stole the limelight at every occasion. The couple's PDAs has always added a glee in everybody's mind. Now, a bright and sunny photograph has been shared on the social media where the couple can be seen happily posing with each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram photo: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the much-loved couple of the Bollywood industry. The couple who has often times been papped never failed to give relationship goals. Their PDA outings have always made headlines and garnered a lot of attention. The latest photograph of the couple is also no less than a couple’s ‘picture perfect’. The photograph has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

In the photograph, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen happily smiling along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the photograph, she is seen dressed in a black hoodie, denims and shoes. A Chanel sling black bag perfectly complements her whole appearance. While Saif Ali Khan also, as usual, looks handsome in grey sweater, denims and shoes. In the photograph, accompanying with Karisma Kapoor and their friend and designer Mayyur Girotra.

Karsima Kapoor who looks stylish as ever makes sure to keep her appearance casual yet simple. She wore white and black combination and matched the outfit with a sea green jacket. The photograph is simply a cheerful click which can bring a smile on your face where everyone is beaming with happy faces.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s directorial film titled Takht, a period drama. The Bollywood diva seems to be jampacked with big projects this as she has also bagged a female lead role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadhha.

With the seventh season of Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her small screen debut. The show’s TRPs were raised and fans appreciated a lot.

While Saif Ali Khan currently has several projects lined up, Laal Kaptaan, Taanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawani Janeman and others.

