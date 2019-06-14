Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. In one of the viral photos, Kareena can be seen taking a stroll in London rains. Kareena Kapoor is reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium in London.

It’s holiday time for Kareena Kapoor and her family. After a brief holiday in Tuscany, the actor is now in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In a photo that is going viral on social media, the adorable family can be seen taking a stroll in London rains. The photo shows Kareena and Saif donning a casual attire while little muchkin Taimur is seated comfortably seated on his father’s shoulders.

With the family photo, a selfie is doing rounds in which Kareena is seen in a no makeup face. Her glowing skin and flushed cheeks are making her look like a natural beauty. Several reports suggest that Kareena is in London to shoot for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. The shooting of the film began on June 9. Kareena will play a cop in the film and she is not romantically paired opposite Irrfan Khan in the film.

Revealing further details about the shooting schedule, Kareena said that she will stay with Taimur after shooting for Angrezi Medium while Saif Ali Khan will begin shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read: Bharat box office collection Day 9: Salman Khan’s film inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s family photos from Tuscany:

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of the film Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She has also been roped in for Takht and will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Jawani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaan, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police.

Also Read: Disha Patani greets fans after birthday dinner date with Tiger Shroff, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App