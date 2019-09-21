Kareena Kapoor, the beautiful actress turns 39 today and is all set to celebrate her birthday in the ancestral palace Pataudi, here we have 10 beautiful pictures of the begum, see photos.

Kareena has never disappointed us when it comes to giving style statement, she has always been the queen of fashion and nobody dares to look away from her as she is the Poo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in real life too. Here we have 10 beautiful photographs of Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her birthday.

In this picture, Kareena is wearing a black slit gown, which is carried with smokey eye makeup and nude lip shade, which makes her look even more beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor is looking elegant in this blue shirt and red flared skirt, she has kept the look minimal with nude makeup and is looking adorable in it.

Kareena Kapoor is looking astonishingly beautiful in this blue attire, the dress is complementing her look as she has kept her hair open and is looking pretty in it.

Kareena is wearing an off-shoulder black elegant gown which is carried with a maroon bold lipstick and she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this look.

Kareena has no doubt love for black outfits and this time she is wearing a black bohemian cut outfit with hot red lip shade which embracing the attire.

She is wearing an orange bodycon dress with nude makeup and her look is definitely giving us some goals.

In this beautiful net grey Saree, Kareena is giving the look of begum of Pataudi and is looking like an ageless beauty.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kareena opened up about how her family always supported her to make the right choices in her life and how Karisma and Saif pushed her confidence when she was hitting her low.

