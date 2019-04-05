After creating a buzz in the industry by their films, the Bollywood duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to appear in a new ad. Together both of them have collaborated for an advertisement of a luggage brand for which they shot in South Africa last December.

Bollywood duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is counted amongst the most stylish and popular couples of the industry. After sharing the screens in many films, the duo is now all set to appear in an ad for a luggage brand. A lot of video clips are surfacing on the Internet where one can see both of them leaving for a holiday. In one clip the duo is getting late for the flight and are rushing and other features the duo relaxing in a pool.

Other clips include the various shots of the couple with their suitcases and bags. While one showcases Kareena getting into a rickshaw and other features Saif watching television in a hotel room and bags lying around him. Reports reveal that the ad was shot in South Africa when the duo celebrated their son’s second birthday last December. It is not the first time when both the actor collaborated for an ad, earlier to this both of them shot for Airbnb, which got a lot of praises and appreciations. The series of ads featured Kareena Kapoor drinking a cup of coffee and playing the guitar.

Talking about the professional front, the hottie appeared on screens after having a baby and impressed fans with female buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding. In the film, the hardworking actor shared the screens with Sonam Kapoor, Sawar Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and their performances were well appreciated by fans and critics. The actor will next appear in romantic comedy film Good News which is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar and features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar.

Kareena will also appear in Karan Johar’s next film Takht. The film will feature Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is said that the shoot of the film is likely to start in September.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor is currently busy shooting for the second series of Sacred Games. Not only this, but he will also appear in his next film Hunter where he will play the role of Naga Sadhu.

