Kareena Kapoor Khan says Kedarnath will be super hit: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Lux golden awards 2018 said on Sunday night, that she is super sure about Sara Ali Khan's first Bollywood debut Kedarnath, which is going to be a hit at the theaters and believes that Sara is a "born star".

Bebo speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award on Sunday night, in a perfect baby pink attire, said, that her first film Kedarnath is going to be a super hit

Kareena Kapoor Khan says Kedarnath will be super hit: The queen of Bollywood, known as Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said that she is super sure about Sara Ali Khan’s first Bollywood debut Kedarnath, which is going to be a hit at the theaters and believes that Sara is a “born star”. Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is a film which centers on the worst human tragedies, 2013 Uttarakhand floods, it also deals with a gripping love story between a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 7.

As the film is Sara’s first Bollywood debut, it remains to be seen how well does she perform in the film and is she a competition to the other young stars like Mouni Roy, Jhanvi Kapoor etc. Meanwhile, Sara lately said she looks up to Kareena, who got hitched to her father Saif Ali Khan 2012, and wants to imbibe her professionalism.

In the meantime, when asked about Sara and her entry into the Hindi Cinema, Bebo speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award on Sunday night, in a perfect baby pink attire, said, that her first film Kedarnath is going to be a super hit, but irrespective of that, Kareena added that Sara is a born star.

Besides, Kedarnath, the young diva Sara Ali Khan is also going to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with the dramatic hunk Ranveer Singh, who recently tied a knot with his lady love Deepika Padukone,

It remains to be seen how well will Sara compete with the upcoming and incumbent young stars, which are making new dynamics in the Hindi Cinema, but as Kareena pointed it out Sara is a born star, we have lesser doubts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More