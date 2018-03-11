Kareena Kapoor today said she does not believe that nepotism exists and if the practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry. Kareena cited the example of Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. The actor was in conversation with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on 'The Kapoor Clan: Films, Family and Feminism along with her sister Karisma Kapoor at the India Today Conclave.

Kareena Kapoor said she does not believe that nepotism exists and if the practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar

Kareena Kapoor today said she does not believe that nepotism exists and if the practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry. Kareena cited the example of Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh, saying the actor made it big in Bollywood on his own, without having any familial ties. “There are many superstars from yesteryears and not all of their children are superstars. If nepotism exists everyone would have been a superstar. But the fact that today Ranveer Singh, who does not have a mother or father who is a superstar, out of sheer talent and hard work he is where is today. I don’t think nepotism exists,” Kareena said.

The actor was in conversation with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on The Kapoor Clan: Films, Family and Feminism along with her sister Karisma Kapoor at the India Today Conclave. Karisma said being a star child was a difficult task as one has the legacy to live up to and a pressure to exceed expectations. “It is about talent, we may be children or grandchildren of somebody but once you are on the silver screen you are that part. When you have generations of actors and huge legacy behind you, it is actually difficult for a star child to live up to it and succeed in this industry,” she said.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s surprise call to Ranveer Singh is simply the cutest!

The discourse over nepotism started when actor Kangana Ranaut called director Karan Johar “the flagbearer of nepotism” on his chat show in 2016. “Everyone can have their own opinion and we should respect all,” Karisma concluded. Babita mother of Karisma and Kareen and their aunt Neetu Kapoor took a back seat from the film after they entered Kapoor family. But Karisma said they that they were not forced to leave movies, it was their choice.

ALSO READ: Mental Hai Kya look 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are ready to set the world on fire

Kareena added it was her sister who broke the stereotypes and went on to pursue a career in films. “It took Kapoor girls to break the norms,” she said. “My father Randhir Kapoor has been very supportive. He did not help us or recommend us. He opened the door and told us to fly,” she said.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how Saif Ali Khan was ready to change Taimur’s name to Faiz due to public pressure

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App