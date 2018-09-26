One of the sexiest Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fitness freak has taken social media by storm with her latest photo which started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday morning and has driven her millions of fans crazy!

One of the sexiest Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fitness freak has taken social media by storm with her latest photo which started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday morning and has driven her millions of fans crazy! In the photo, we see Kareena in her gym ready avatar and we must say that she looks stunning sexy black gym outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses who is known for her phenomenal dancing skills and most of all her healthy and fit lifestyle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a social media sensation and has a huge fan following across the globe.

She also has a massive fan base on social media and many fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram. Her latest photo has driven her millions of fans crazy and has gone viral on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More